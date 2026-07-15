APPS vs. TMSNY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both Digital Turbine (APPS) and TEMENOS GROUP (TMSNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Digital Turbine and TEMENOS GROUP are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that APPS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

APPS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.69, while TMSNY has a forward P/E of 17.68. We also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMSNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71.

Another notable valuation metric for APPS is its P/B ratio of 6.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TMSNY has a P/B of 14.75.

These metrics, and several others, help APPS earn a Value grade of B, while TMSNY has been given a Value grade of C.

APPS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that APPS is likely the superior value option right now.

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TEMENOS GROUP (TMSNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.