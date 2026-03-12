APPS Stock Declines 10% in a Month: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold?

Digital Turbine APPS shares have declined 10% in the past month, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 3%. The APPS stock has also underperformed its peers, including Unity Software U and AppLovin APP.

APPS 1-Month Price Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unity Software and Applovin have returned 7.3% and 18.2%, respectively, in the past month. The decrease in the share price of Digital Turbine raises the question: Should investors buy, hold or sell the stock at present? Let us discuss the fundamentals that will bring clarity about its prospects.

APPS’ 200-Day & 50-Day SMA Suggest Bearish Trend

Digital Turbine's shares are trading below the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend.

APPS 200-Day & 50-Day SMA Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine Grapples With Stiff Competition

Digital Turbine operates in a highly competitive digital advertising and mobile distribution ecosystem, where changes in platform policies, privacy frameworks, or app store dynamics pose a risk to this stock. APPS faces competition from AppLovin and Unity Software, which operate in the mobile ad-network and app monetization space.

While Unity Software is primarily known for its game engine, it also provides solutions for ad mediation infrastructure, ad monetization and ad-tech services, including ad networks, analytics, live-ops and ad monetization tools for games/apps built with Unity. Another player in the ad monetization space, apart from Unity Software, is Applovin.

Applovin specializes in in-app advertising demand, broad reach, especially via mobile games and good mediation infrastructure. This particular market in which Digital Turbine operates becomes even more fragmented and competitive due to regional players and the availability of OEM-led alternatives.

Digital Turbine is seeing softness in the United States, which is also the largest revenue contributor for the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS’s fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at 36 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.86%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APPS Experiences Robust Growth in ODS & AGP

Digital Turbine is seeing strong demand for the platform across its On Device Solutions (“ODS”) and Application Growth Platform (“AGP”) segments.

Behind the explosive increase of the ODS products is APPS’s efforts to integrate legacy tech stacks into the common platform, which is why it is experiencing higher advertiser demand. Strong advertiser demand has led to more than 20% year-over-year growth in revenue per device across the U.S. and international markets for the ODS business in the last quarter.

APPS’s ODS business has also benefited from improved pricing, fill rates and premium placements. Higher RPDs from international partners have also been a tailwind for APPS in third-quarter fiscal 2026. Digital Turbine’s AGP business runs a programmatic marketplace where demand-side platforms bid in real time for publisher ad inventory.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, APPS’s AGP supply volumes experienced a 20% year-over-year jump in impressions. The AGP supply volumes were driven by strong performance internationally and strong increases in non-gaming inventory. Beyond these factors, Digital Turbine also gains from strong partnerships with global giants.

APPS has partnered with Xiaomi, Samsung, HMD, Nokia and Motorola. In 2025, this list increased with the addition of TIM TIMB. TIMB partnered with Digital Turbine to enhance the smartphone experience by integrating personalized app recommendations. Digital Turbine, in this collaboration with TIMB, will ensure seamless access to apps on Android devices, leveraging dynamic installs and push notifications.

Conclusion: Hold APPS Stock Now

Digital Turbine is currently navigating a mixed outlook. APPS faces intense competition from players, such as Unity Software and AppLovin, along with softness in the U.S. market and a fragmented mobile advertising ecosystem. However, the company’s fundamentals still show some resilience. Growth across the ODS and AGP segments is also an upside. Considering these factors, we suggest investors retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.