$APPS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APPS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,571,411 of trading volume.

$APPS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APPS:

$APPS insiders have traded $APPS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM GORDON III STONE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $259,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $APPS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $APPS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.