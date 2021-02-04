APPS Stock: Why This Under-the-Radar Name Is Surging to New Highs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As you know, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been under the spotlight these past two weeks following the big Reddit short squeeze. I’ll discuss far more in-depth about the Reddit Revolution in my Breakthrough Stocks February Monthly Issue tomorrow, but today I’d like to spend some time discussing one of the biggest short squeezes of all in the past year: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Source: Sfio Cracho / Shutterstock.com

As you may recall from last year, Tesla soared a stunning 743% in 2020 despite not having strong underlying fundamental to support its sky-high valuation. Similar to GME and AMC, it was a series of short squeezes that helped launch Tesla into orbit.

As you probably know, once you leave the earth’s atmosphere, an object can stay in orbit for a while before it “burns up” on reentry. In the case of Tesla, it’s stayed in orbit for quite some time.

However, there’s no denying that Tesla’s fundamentals remain weak. For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, which missed analysts’ expectations for earnings of $1.03 by 22.3%. Revenue of $10.74 billion topped estimates calling for $10.4 billion by 3.3%.

Interestingly, Tesla remains entirely dependent on government regulations, as it received $401 million in tax credits in the fourth quarter and posted $270 million in earnings. For all of 2020, Tesla received $1.58 billion in tax credits. In order words, Tesla is not making money on EVs but instead has been selling carbon credits to other manufacturers. This way they can meet California and European Union (EU) emission standards.

Tesla’s bubble was pricked a bit following its disappointing earnings results. The stock fell as much as 7.3% the day after its earnings release and has since failed to recover.

The reality is bad stocks fall like rocks. Good stocks, on the other hand, bounce like fresh tennis balls.

Case in point: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

With the massive explosion in mobile devices in the past two decades, advertisers are faced with a new dilemma: How do you connect and sell your products with a mobile world of consumers? Enter Digital Turbine, Inc.

The company offers a Mobile Delivery Platform that enables mobile operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and application developers to better engage and acquire users. In fact, Digital Turbine’s platform provides a Single Tap install capability, which improves the user experience and speeds up the app install process.

Through Mobile Advertising, Digital Turbine allows advertisers and agencies to bypass app stores and connect with users direct-to-device, thanks to native preloads and sponsored recommendations. In fact, the company’s platform has enabled more than one billion app preloads for thousands of advertising campaigns. Digital Turbine also partners with 70% of the top apps on Google Play.

The stock surged 31% to a new 52-week high of $84.14 today on the heels of its blowout report for its third quarter in fiscal year 2021 yesterday. For the third quarter, revenue soared 146% year-over-year to $88.6 million, topping estimates for $75.86 million.

Company management noted that it experienced strong demand for its Application Media ($56.9 million) and Content Media ($31.7 million) offerings. Digital Turbine’s Application Media software has now been installed on more than 570 million devices, with it installed on 65 million devices in the third quarter.

Third-quarter earnings surged 300% year-over-year to $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, up from $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of $0.17 per share, so Digital Turbine posted a 23.5% earnings surprise.

Looking ahead, Digital Turbine expects fiscal year 2021 revenue between $298 million and $300 million and earnings per share of about $0.67. That compares to revenue of $138.72 million and earnings of $0.20 per share in fiscal year 2020.

The truth of the matter is that this is what happens when you invest in fundamentally superior companies. Their strong earnings and positive outlook are rewarded by Wall Street, which is exactly what happened with APPS today.

Now if you take a step back, you can see that APPS has outperformed TSLA for quite some time. From Dec. 31, 2019 to present, APPS and TSLA are up 1,006% and 911%, respectively.

My Platinum Growth Club subscribers have been enjoying APPS’ parabolic rise since I added it to the Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio back on January 2, 2020. As of today, the stock is sitting on the Model Portfolio with a stunning 980% in about 13 months! All told, my Model Portfolio has posted a gain of about 73% since January 2, 2020, too. In comparison, the S&P 500 and Dow are up about 19% and 7.3%, respectively.

Clearly, this is what happens when your portfolio is chock full of fundamentally superior stocks.

I look for this strength to continue as more of my Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio companies release results in the upcoming weeks. The reality is I expect the stock market to grow more narrow and more fundamentally focused, which is great news for my Platinum Growth Club stocks. Simply put, it diverts investors’ attention back to fundamentally superior stocks. My Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio stocks fit the bill to a “T,” with their double-digit forecasted sales growth and triple-digit forecasted earnings growth.

So, I look for this flight to quality to propel many of my stocks higher in the upcoming weeks and months. To ensure that Platinum Growth Club subscribers remain well-positioned for the strength that I’m anticipating, I made several changes to my Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio in my February Monthly Issue. This includes selling three stocks and rolling that cash into seven new buys.

I also added three new recommendations in Growth Investor last Friday, two new stocks in Accelerated Profits on Tuesday, and will be releasing a brand-new buy and my fresh list of Top 5 stocks in tomorrow’s Breakthrough Stocks February Monthly Issue – all of which my Platinum Growth Club subscribers have full access to.

So, if you’re interested in my latest recommendations and want to get into position to take advantage of the coming strength with fundamentally superior stocks, now is the time to join me here at Platinum Growth Club. Currently, I have more than 100 stocks across all my services to choose from, and as a Platinum Growth Club subscriber, you can get my latest buy advice on each and every one.

Of course, you don’t have to invest in all 100+ stocks to grow and prosper this year. If you’d rather start small, I have you covered there, too. My Platinum Growth Club also comes with my exclusive Model Portfolio. I handpick all of my Model Portfolio recommendations from my different services – Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks and Accelerated Profits – so you can rest assured that you’re always invested in the crème de la crème.

If you’re interested and would like to learn more about my Platinum Growth Club and how it can work for you, please click here for full details.

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)

Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation.

The post APPS Stock: Why This Under-the-Radar Name Is Surging to New Highs appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.