APPS Q1 Earnings Call Centers on AI and Raised Guidance

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS used its fiscal first-quarter 2027earnings callto frame artificial intelligence, first-party data and brand advertising as the main engines behind its improved outlook.

Management also emphasized that growth is broadening across both business segments, while better mix, operating discipline and lower leverage are giving the company more room to invest.

APPS Raises Its Full-Year Targets

Interim CFO and chief accounting officer Josh Kinsell raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million from $630 million-$650 million.

Kinsell also lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million from $135 million-$145 million, citing the strong start and continued operating momentum.

The quarter provided supporting context. Non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents, while revenues of $166 million exceeded the $149.8 million estimate.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine Puts AI and Data First

CEO Bill Stone identified AI and data as the company’s highest short-term priority, with brand advertising second. He placed the platform flywheel, Ignite and alternative app distribution behind those initiatives as longer-term catalysts.

Stone said Digital Turbine is combining first-party data with DTIQ, IgniteGraph and machine-learning tools to improve targeting, advertiser returns, pricing and fill rates.

He also described AI as an internal efficiency tool across quality assurance, campaign management, software development and back-office processes. Annualized revenue per employee now exceeds $1 million.

APPS Sees AGP Growth Broadening

Stone said the App Growth Platform delivered a second consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year growth. Brand revenues rose more than 70%, while the DTX exchange benefited from stronger rates and broader supply.

AGP revenues of $56.6 million were up 56%, with DTX revenues rising 54%. Publisher and demand-partner additions in Asia-Pacific supported the expansion.

Stone added that 80% of DTX advertiser spending now comes from non-gaming partners. Management is also adding news, weather, sports, e-commerce and AI publishers to widen the exchange’s mix.

Digital Turbine Extends On-Device Momentum

Stone said On-Device Solutions revenues reached $110 million, up 15%, despite device-market pressure tied to DRAM pricing and supply-chain conditions.

International ODS was the standout, growing nearly 80% as both device volumes and revenue per device increased. Stone pointed to strength from Motorola, Samsung and international carrier partners.

Ignite is also moving beyond existing products. Stone identified AI agents, e-commerce, lock screens and other content distribution as expansion areas for the platform.

APPS Q&A Tests the Durability of Growth

A Craig-Hallum analyst asked management to rank the company’s growth drivers. Stone responded with a confident near-term emphasis on AI, data and brand, while reserving Ignite, alternative apps and the broader flywheel for future expansion.

A Benchmark Company analyst pressed on whether higher advertising rates reflected industry conditions or company-specific execution. Stone contrasted mid-to-high-single-digit market growth with APPS rates above 40%, crediting better targeting, formats and advertiser outcomes.

On brand durability, Stone said agency relationships and internal technology integration are now in place. He also characterized the Epic-Google outcome as a tailwind for alternative app distribution and said the European carrier pipeline retains momentum.

Digital Turbine Balances Growth and Discipline

Kinsell said non-GAAP gross margin improved to 49.4% from 47.3%, while cash operating expenses increased 7% to $39.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded nearly 640 basis points to 25.6%.

Stone described the operating model as increasingly scalable. Management’s closing posture centered on using AI, data and distribution to sustain growth while continuing to strengthen the balance sheet.

APPS Zacks Rank and Style Scores Show a Mixed Setup

APPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of A. The strong Growth and VGM readings and favorable Value score are offset by a more moderate Momentum score. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with A and B grades viewed more favorably than lower grades. The current Rank supports a hold posture, but it can change as analyst estimates are revised following the reported results.



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