From Apps to Nutrition: Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

An updated edition of the August 12, 2025 article.

The health and fitness industry has evolved from a niche pursuit to a global growth engine, fueled by a stronger cultural focus on healthier living. Consumers today want more than occasional workouts; they seek balanced nutrition, structured fitness routines, and comprehensive wellness solutions. Demand for gyms, supplements, and tailored programs continues to expand, while technology has made personal health management more accessible. Wearables, mobile apps, and online coaching provide real-time data, customized guidance, and ongoing motivation. Rising awareness of obesity, chronic illness, and mental well-being has only accelerated this movement toward proactive self-care.

Technology giants are playing a critical role in this evolution. Apple ( AAPL ), through the Apple Watch and its Fitness+ platform, blends health tracking with guided training experiences. Amazon ( AMZN ) is pushing deeper into healthcare with One Medical, combining artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools with virtual care to make health management more convenient. These innovations are transforming how people approach wellness, merging fitness, healthcare, and daily life in ways that amplify industry growth.

The scale of opportunity is underscored by numbers. The global health and wellness market is expected to reach $11 trillion by 2034, advancing at a 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025. Preventive care initiatives, workplace wellness programs, and supportive government policies continue to reinforce this trend. At the same time, specialized offerings such as boutique studios and premium clubs highlight a more integrated view of physical, nutritional and mental health. This is opening new revenue channels for innovators like United Natural Foods ( UNFI ), American Well Corporation ( AMWL ), SunOpta ( STKL ) and Peloton Interactive ( PTON ).

For investors, the message is straightforward: wellness is here to stay. As consumers continue to prioritize their health, demand for fitness, nutrition, and digital health solutions should remain robust. Our Health & Fitness Screen is designed to highlight leading stocks in this space — including the four above — helping identify opportunities in a market set for sustained expansion.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

United Natural Foods places health and wellness at the core of its business, offering a broad portfolio of nearly 230,000 products. Its distribution spans natural, organic, wellness, and personal care items, as well as groceries and specialty foods. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s owned brands reinforce this positioning: WILD HARVEST features simple, wholesome ingredients; WOODSTOCK highlights organic and non-GMO choices; and Field Day delivers private-label natural products for co-ops and specialty retailers. These brands, along with a strong lineup of vitamins, supplements, and natural snacks, help United Natural meet the needs of consumers focused on healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyles.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over time, UNFI has grown from a distributor into a deeper participant in the wellness economy. Its Woodstock Farms Manufacturing unit packages organic staples such as nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and granola — core items in health-conscious diets. The company has also invested heavily in organic certification, with 33 U.S. distribution centers now registered as Organic Handlers under the National Organic Program, underscoring product integrity. By aligning its supply chain with certified standards and climate-friendly sourcing practices, United Natural ensures authenticity and sustainability across its offerings.

UNFI’s health and fitness orientation also extends into innovation and community impact. Its digital platforms, including a growing eCommerce marketplace, give emerging wellness brands a pathway to retail distribution. At the same time, the UNFI Foundation supports regenerative agriculture, food safety, and nutrition education. These efforts highlight the company’s evolution from distributor to wellness ecosystem partner — balancing product innovation, supply chain integrity, and social responsibility. This strategic shift positions United Natural as a vital contributor to healthier food choices and fitness-aligned living across North America.

American Well Corporation, popularly known as Amwell, is a digital healthcare platform dedicated to expanding the virtual delivery of care across diverse settings. Its core offerings include enterprise telehealth software, Amwell Medical Group clinical services, and the Converge platform, which brings patients, providers, and payers together in one connected system. By enabling services such as primary care, behavioral health, chronic condition management, and wellness coaching, Amwell positions itself at the crossroads of healthcare and the broader health and fitness movement. These solutions make medical guidance, mental health resources, and lifestyle support more accessible in a digital-first format.

Over time, Amwell has shifted from traditional telehealth to a more holistic digital care model. The introduction of Converge unified previously separate services, creating easier access for health systems, insurers and employers. This integration has supported growth into chronic disease programs, preventive care, and wellness initiatives. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has also expanded its specialty services, especially in behavioral health and remote monitoring, while building stronger partnerships with leading healthcare organizations. These efforts underscore Amwell’s evolution into a platform that not only meets acute care needs but also supports long-term health and wellness.

In recent years, Amwell has worked to improve its financial position while continuing to invest in innovation. Cost reductions, divestitures of non-core assets, and increased focus on scaling Converge have streamlined operations. At the same time, the company has rolled out new digital tools, partnered with third-party service providers, and strengthened patient engagement features. Together, these initiatives highlight Amwell’s commitment to holistic health solutions. By blending clinical care, lifestyle support, and advanced technology, the company has transformed into a leading enabler of digital wellness, aiming to stay at the forefront of the health and fitness-focused market.

SunOpta is a food and beverage company dedicated to products that align with health, wellness, and sustainability trends. Its portfolio focuses on plant-based and fruit-based categories, including oat, almond, soy, and coconut beverages, along with frozen and shelf-stable fruit offerings. The company also creates innovative, nutrient-rich snacks that cater to the growing demand for minimally processed foods. Serving both retail and foodservice channels, SunOpta supplies major brands, private-label programs, and its own lines. This strategy positions the company as a strong participant in the health and fitness space, offering plant-forward and clean-label options that resonate with today’s wellness-focused consumers.

Over time, SunOpta has transformed from a broad natural products company into a focused, growth-oriented platform centered on plant-based and fruit-based foods. Investments in production capacity, manufacturing efficiencies, and new product innovation have supported this transition. The Zacks Rank #2 company has emphasized oat-based beverages, tapping into the rapid expansion of the dairy alternatives market. In fruit-based products, it has built on long-term supplier relationships and advanced processing capabilities to ensure high-quality offerings year-round. These steps highlight its shift toward scalable, higher-margin categories tied to nutrition and wellness megatrends.

SunOpta’s strategy also blends sustainability with product innovation, reinforcing its alignment with consumer health values. The company prioritizes responsible sourcing, water stewardship, and waste reduction, while expanding its plant-based and organic product portfolio. Recent efforts include strengthening co-manufacturing partnerships, rolling out value-added fruit snacks, and enhancing its innovation pipeline to capture emerging wellness opportunities. By sharpening its focus, upgrading operations, and leaning into consumer demand for plant-based nutrition, SunOpta has reshaped itself into a more agile and brand-relevant business, well-positioned for sustained growth in the health and wellness sector.

Peloton Interactive has built a connected fitness platform that blends advanced equipment, immersive digital content, and a strong sense of community. Its core lineup includes the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Row, alongside the Peloton App, which offers live and on-demand classes in cycling, running, yoga, strength and more. With features like performance tracking, instructor motivation and social interaction, Peloton creates an engaging fitness experience that stretches well beyond the hardware. This combination places Peloton firmly within the health and fitness space, bringing high-quality, interactive workouts to both homes and mobile users.

The #2 Ranked company’s model has gradually shifted from a hardware-first approach to a more balanced mix of product sales and recurring subscription revenues. Memberships — ranging from All-Access plans for hardware users to App-based subscriptions for digital-only members — now drive consistent income and higher engagement. The company has broadened its content library, rolled out fresh class formats, and added personalization features to keep members connected. Strategic moves such as lowering the cost of entry-level equipment, launching rental options, and expanding digital tiers have widened Peloton’s appeal across different demographics.

Innovation remains central as Peloton adapts to a changing fitness landscape. Partnerships with outside platforms and retailers have extended its reach, while international expansion has opened doors to new customers. The company has diversified into strength-focused hardware and expanded wellness offerings beyond cardio, complementing its core business. Efforts to streamline operations and improve supply chain management are aimed at boosting profitability. By combining premium equipment, versatile content, flexible subscriptions, and a loyal community, Peloton has transformed from a niche connected-bike maker into a broader fitness and wellness brand, well-positioned for the long-term growth of at-home and hybrid fitness markets.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.