APP's Ever Dragon reopens new 8.00% 2021 bond

Adds details of tap

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - Ever Dragon Investments Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of APP China Group, is reopening the US$102m 8.00% two-year senior unsecured fixed rate bonds it priced yesterday at final price guidance of 8.00%.

The tap of the September 27 2021 bonds will price as early as today.

The original bonds priced at par to yield 8.00%, in line with price guidance.

British Virgin Islands-incorporated Green Fortune Capital is the issuer of the Reg S unrated notes and Hong Kong-incorporated Ever Dragon is the guarantor.

China Citic Bank International is sole global coordinator as well as joint lead manager and joint bookrunner with Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch on the reopening.

Proceeds from the tap will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ever Dragon in September 2017 issued US$150m 8.75% two-year Reg S unrated notes at 99.552 to yield 9% via Green Fortune Capital. The notes are due September 29.

That deal was APP China’s first US dollar bond since 2001, when the Asia Pulp & Paper group was embroiled in Asia’s biggest corporate default.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Steve Garton)

