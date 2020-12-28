US Markets
Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot could help relax COVID restrictions, minister says

Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca AZN.L could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

Gove said that the independent regulator had to assess the vaccine, but if it was approved there would be a "significant increase" in vaccine available. Britain is already rolling out a vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O.

"If we do get the authorization for that vaccine, and the rollout goes according to plan, then we will be able to progressively lift some of the restrictions, which have made life so difficult for so many," he told Sky News.

