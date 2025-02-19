$APPN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APPN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,040,321 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APPN:
$APPN Insider Trading Activity
$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 59 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 59 purchases buying 493,104 shares for an estimated $15,605,114 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146
$APPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,360,337 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,843,914
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,973,521 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,376,006
- SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 460,060 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,706,448
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 291,636 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,618,155
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 223,473 shares (+145.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,370,139
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 217,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,181,889
- HARBER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 157,005 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,178,024
$APPN Government Contracts
We have seen $10,542,450 of award payments to $APPN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INTEGRATED DEFENSE ENTERPRISE ACQUISITION SYSTEM (IDEAS)- TIER 2/TIER 3 SUPPORT.: $9,026,935
- ANNUAL APPIAN LICENSE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $1,515,514
