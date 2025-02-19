$APPN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APPN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,040,321 of trading volume.

$APPN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APPN:

$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 59 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 59 purchases buying 493,104 shares for an estimated $15,605,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146

$APPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APPN Government Contracts

We have seen $10,542,450 of award payments to $APPN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

