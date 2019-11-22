APPN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.57, changing hands as low as $39.85 per share. Appian Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.0839 per share, with $62.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.60.

