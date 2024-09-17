APPN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.75, changing hands as high as $33.85 per share. Appian Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.28 per share, with $47.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.