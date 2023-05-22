APPN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.27, changing hands as high as $41.67 per share. Appian Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $57.4727 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.