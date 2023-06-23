Applying Logical Analysis to an Illogical Market Leads to Three Sectors for Second Half of Year

When I worked in dealing rooms, it was considered that there were some eternal truths that bore repeating, usually condensed into sayings and little jokes that were repeated ad nauseam. “What goes up must come down” was said to anyone who ran a winning long position for too long; “the first cut is the cheapest,” sung to that Rod Stewart tune, was always heard when anyone hung onto a loser for too long. My favorite was the admonition given to anyone who railed against a market move that they didn’t see coming, or that didn’t make sense to them. “The market,” these people would be told, “can stay illogical a lot longer than you can stay solvent.”

That would seem to be relevant to investors today who see all three major indices up significantly so far this year, a period during which interest rates have been climbing in a deliberate attempt by the Fed to slow the U.S. economy as a way of combatting inflation. Talk about illogical! As a general rule, the Fed gets what the Fed wants, and if they want to slow the economy, they will. The only debate really should be whether the resulting pullback will be gentle and manageable, or a full on crash. And yet, here we are with the Nasdaq up around forty percent on the year and the S&P up a solid twenty percent.

The thing about logic, though, is that it always wins out in the end. Through 2007 and early 2008, for example, a lot of people who took short positions based on the unsustainability of the real estate bubble got burned as markets in general continued to soar in defiance of logic. But that reckoning did come eventually. I am not saying we are in a repeat of those times with a major crash pending, but there is a similarity in the sense that there is an obvious reason to believe that markets will be lower in six months than they are now. For the time being, the market is essentially ignoring that and focusing only on the here and now.

The question for investors then becomes one of where we are in that progression. Can the market keep pushing higher, enough so that when the correction comes you would still be in profit if you bought at these levels? Or is a significant drop coming soon? Should we all be selling right now?

That is a question that cannot possibly be answered with any confidence because illogical moves are, by definition, unpredictable based on a logical analysis of the situation. In the absence of certainty that things are going to change, we should assume that they will stay the same, which makes wholesale selling unwise. However, the knowledge that logic will prevail also makes doing nothing risky. The answer is to stay invested for a while, but to shift to safer investments.

If you are a regular reader, you will know that one of my pet peeves is when people equate volatility with risk. The two things are not the same, which is why they are different words. In this case, though, the way to insure against risk is to look at sectors that are traditionally considered less volatile. The aim here is not to find things that won’t drop in price. If logic does eventually win out, nothing will be exempt from the correction, so the idea is to be invested in things that will offer some upside as we continue to show strength, but will fall slowly, allowing ample time to get out when the market turns.

That brings in things like utilities, consumer staples, and large cap healthcare companies with proven profitability. None of those are exactly original recommendations, but that is kind of the point. We are looking at the imposition of logic on an illogical market, so buying into sectors that will logically outperform when that comes makes more sense than looking for something original and counterintuitive. If you take a safer approach, you won’t be protected should the market correct, but you will limit the damage when it does. And in the meantime, you will stay solvent if the market stays illogical.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.