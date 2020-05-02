Applying for a Credit Card? Follow These 6 Tips to Help Get Approved

Image source: Getty Images

Whenever you apply for a credit card, it's normal to feel a little nervous. I've applied for well over 20 cards, and it still happens to me. A credit card application may not be a life-or-death situation, but there's always the frustrating possibility you might get denied.

Although you can't guarantee an approval, you can make it a lot more likely. The following tips could make the difference on your next credit card application.

1. Check your credit score first

Your credit score plays a huge role in what credit cards you can get. Every credit card is aimed at a certain range of credit scores, and if your score isn't in that range or a better one, you're unlikely to get the card.

It's not hard to get your credit score. In fact, there are quite a few free credit score tools online. Look for one that has your FICO® Score, because that's the most widely used type of credit score.

2. Pay down other credit card balances

If you've been carrying credit card balances, pay down as much as you can. It won't just save you money in interest, it could also boost both your credit score and your chances of a successful credit card application.

This is because of your credit utilization ratio. You can calculate your ratio by adding up all your credit card balances and dividing it by your total available credit. When this number gets too high, it causes your credit score to drop. But credit card companies report your balances every month, so this is an area where you can quickly improve.

Since credit utilization is the second most important factor in determining your FICO® Score, you could raise your score significantly by paying down balances.

3. Include all your eligible income

Card issuers use your income to determine both whether to approve your application and how much of a credit line to give you. A higher income obviously helps your case. You shouldn't lie about this on a credit card application, and there could be legal consequences if you do. It is, however, important that you know what you can include so you don't mistakenly understate your income.

In a credit card application, consumers of 21 or older may list any income that they have a reasonable expectation of being able to access. This can include:

Your own income

Your partner's/spouse's income

Money made through a business or side hustle

Social Security payments

Retirement account withdrawals

Allowances

Gifts

4. Review the card issuer's rules

Several card issuers have their own application rules that can affect whether an application is approved. Probably the most well-known example is Chase's 5/24 rule. If you've opened five or more credit cards in the previous 24 months and you apply for a Chase card, you'll most likely get an automatic denial for having too many recent new credit accounts.

It's smart to see if a card issuer has any rules like this, especially if you've opened or applied for multiple credit cards recently.

5. Wait at least three months from your most recent credit application

Card issuers can be wary of applicants who attempt to open multiple credit accounts in a short period of time. It could mean that you'll end up with more credit than you can handle, or it may be a sign that you're opening new credit cards just so you can score introductory bonus offers. The bottom line is that it's a red flag.

If you wait three months or more between credit applications, it's less likely that the card issuer will decline your application.

6. Don't give up after a denial

What many consumers don't know is that denials on credit card applications can be overturned. You just need to call the card issuer's reconsideration line and ask if they can give your application another look. It can also help to point out reasons why you'd be a great cardholder, such as a strong payment history on your credit cards and loans. Now isn't the time to be humble.

You can even call the reconsideration line multiple times if necessary. Sometimes the first person won't help you, but the second or third will.

A better shot at the card you want

It's usually not too difficult to get approved for a credit card. All it takes is a little research beforehand to choose a card that you can get with your credit score. After that, make sure you do the little things right to increase your odds of success. And if you do all that only to get denied, you could fix it with a call to the reconsideration line.

Don't pay credit card interest until nearly 2022

The Ascent just released a free credit card guide that could help you pay off credit card debt once and for all. Inside, you'll uncover a simple debt-cutting strategy that could save you $1,863 in interest charges paying off $10,000 of debt. Best yet, you can get started in just three minutes!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.