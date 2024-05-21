Applyflow Unveils Updated Prospectus Details

News & Insights

Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited, soon to be FMR Resources Limited, has issued a supplementary prospectus on May 21, 2024, to be read in conjunction with the original prospectus dated May 13, 2024. The update provides additional investor information and clarifies that there is no exposure period required for their continuously quoted securities. Despite recent financial losses and dependence on successful capital raises to continue operations, the company expresses confidence in its ability to meet objectives post-public offer.

