Applyflow Limited Shareholders Endorse Future Growth Plans

Applyflow Limited announced successful shareholder approval for all resolutions presented at the 2024 General Meeting. Key resolutions included changes to the nature and scale of activities, capital consolidation, the creation of a new class of securities, and the appointment of Bill Oliver as a director. The company’s statement highlights these strategic moves as integral to its future growth and operations.

