Applyflow Limited Appoints New Director Patrick Burke

November 13, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited announces the appointment of Patrick Burke as a new director, effective November 14, 2024. Currently, Burke holds no securities or interests in contracts related to the company, signifying a fresh start with the firm. This appointment could signal strategic changes for investors and stakeholders.

