Applyflow Limited Appoints New Director Patrick Burke

Applyflow Limited announces the appointment of Patrick Burke as a new director, effective November 14, 2024. Currently, Burke holds no securities or interests in contracts related to the company, signifying a fresh start with the firm. This appointment could signal strategic changes for investors and stakeholders.

