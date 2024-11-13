Applyflow Limited Announces Director Departure and Holdings

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited announces that Steven Papadopoulos has ceased to be a director as of November 14, 2024. Despite his departure, Papadopoulos retains significant holdings through associated entities, including ordinary shares and unlisted options. This update marks a notable change in the company’s board dynamics, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

