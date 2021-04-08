Apply DuPont Strategy to Pick 5 Top-Ranked Healthy Stocks

If you have to isolateprofit-churners from profit-burners, return on equity will come across to you as one of the most appropriate metrics. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings which a company generates from its equity.

But ROE doesn’t tell the complete story and an investor might get fooled by picking stocks based on this number. If you closely look at the components of ROE, you will be surprised to see that it can be high for the wrong reasons as well. Here comes the DuPont technique which helps investors to analyze basic ROE at an advanced level. Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

Importance of Using DuPont

Although one cannot brush off the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always portray a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies with higher margins from those having a high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

And one of the ROE components — equity multiplier (explained below) — can help you judge how burdened a company is with debts. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at a company’s financials. However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Screening Parameters

• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are five out of seven stocks that made it through the screen:

USANA Health Sciences Inc. USNA: This Zacks Rank #2 company develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Boise Cascade L.L.C. BCC: The companyoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1.

UFP Industries Inc. UFPI: The Zacks Rank #1 companysupplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction markets.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB:The company provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half International Inc. RHI: The Zacks Rank #2 company is one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services.

