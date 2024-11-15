News & Insights

Stocks

APPLUS SERVICES Shares Suspended Amid Tender Offer

November 15, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

The National Securities Market Commission has temporarily suspended the trading of APPLUS SERVICES, S.A. shares and related securities following the end of the tender offer acceptance period by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. This suspension will last until the company’s shares are entirely excluded from trading.

For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.