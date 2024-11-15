APPLUS SERVICES Shares Suspended Amid Tender Offer

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

The National Securities Market Commission has temporarily suspended the trading of APPLUS SERVICES, S.A. shares and related securities following the end of the tender offer acceptance period by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. This suspension will last until the company’s shares are entirely excluded from trading.

For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.