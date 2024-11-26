News & Insights

APPLUS SERVICES Shares Removed from Valencia Exchange

November 26, 2024

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

APPLUS SERVICES S.A. shares will be excluded from trading on the Valencia Stock Exchange following a public offer acquisition by Amber EquityCo. This move involves over 129 million shares and takes effect from November 27, 2024. Investors should note this significant change in APPLUS SERVICES’ stock exchange status.

