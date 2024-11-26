APPLUS SERVICES Shares Delisted from Barcelona Exchange

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

APPLUS SERVICES S.A. will have its shares excluded from trading on the Barcelona Stock Exchange starting November 27, 2024, following an acquisition by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. This move involves 129 million shares, affecting the company’s market presence and shareholder dynamics.

