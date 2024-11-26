Applus Services Excluded from Bilbao Stock Exchange

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Applus Services, S.A. is set to be excluded from trading on the Bilbao Stock Exchange following a public takeover bid by Amber EquityCo. The exclusion involves 129 million shares, effective November 27, 2024.

For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.