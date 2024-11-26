Applus Services Excluded from Bilbao Stock Exchange

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Applus Services, S.A. is set to be excluded from trading on the Bilbao Stock Exchange following a public takeover bid by Amber EquityCo. The exclusion involves 129 million shares, effective November 27, 2024.
For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.