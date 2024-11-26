Applus Services to Delist from Madrid Stock Exchange

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.
Shares of Applus Services S.A. will be delisted from the Madrid Stock Exchange effective November 27, 2024, following a public acquisition offer by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. This decision, approved by the National Securities Market Commission, involves the exclusion of over 129 million shares, reflecting significant corporate restructuring.
