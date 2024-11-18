Applus Services Calls Extraordinary General Meeting

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Applus Services, S.A. has scheduled an online Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for December 19, 2024, to discuss changes in the company’s bylaws and appoint a Sole Administrator. Shareholders have the opportunity to submit proposals and exercise their voting rights telematically ahead of the meeting.

For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.