Applus confirms takeover interests, does not identify potential bidders

May 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Applus APPS.MC confirmed on Friday it received non-binding offers from investors to acquire the company after Reuters reported buyout funds Apollo and Apax, among other potential bidders, were interested in a takeover.

Spanish industrial testing company Applus, which did not identify any of the potential bidders, said that no decision has been made by any of the investors and there is "no certainty that such entities will pursue any further action."

Applus shares ended 14% higher on Thursday after the Reuters report was published.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)

