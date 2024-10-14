AppLovin's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for AppLovin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 45% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $59,500, and 10 calls, totaling $1,025,140.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $210.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.6 $19.9 $19.9 $135.00 $398.0K 1.0K 207 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $22.3 $21.9 $22.3 $140.00 $178.4K 462 0 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.8 $16.7 $16.7 $130.00 $83.5K 1.7K 102 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.5 $195.00 $70.0K 1 400 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.7 $3.0 $200.00 $59.9K 6 0

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AppLovin, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 714,543, the APP's price is down by -1.79%, now at $144.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $145. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



