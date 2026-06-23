AppLovin vs. Twilio: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AppLovin demonstrates high growth and high net margins through its AI-powered advertising platform.

Twilio offers a more conservative balance sheet with lower debt and a focus on customer engagement infrastructure.

Which software player is the better fit for your portfolio as the digital advertising and communications markets evolve?

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

Digital transformation continues to reshape how businesses connect with consumers, forcing investors to choose between high-growth specialists and established infrastructure providers. AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and Twilio Inc(NYSE:TWLO) represent two distinct paths within this evolving landscape.

AppLovin provides software and artificial intelligence solutions that help businesses acquire and monetize users, primarily in the mobile app space. Twilio offers a customer engagement platform that enables businesses to embed messaging, voice, and email directly into their digital experiences for global customers.

The case for AppLovin

AppLovin has become a standout performer among tech stocks due to its focus on artificial intelligence. The company provides an end-to-end advertising platform that uses its Axon AI engine to help advertisers reach roughly 1.6 billion daily active users. Following the divestiture of its Apps business in 2025, the company now focuses entirely on its high-performing software tools, such as MAX and Adjust.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $5.5 billion, representing roughly 14.4% growth compared to the previous year. This rapid expansion was accompanied by significant profitability, as the company reported net income of approximately $3.3 billion.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which shows the proportion of debt used to finance assets relative to shareholder equity, was roughly 3.3x. The current ratio measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash within a year, is approximately 1.7x. Free cash flow for the period was $3.95 billion, representing the cash left over after accounting for operating costs and capital investments.

The case for Twilio

Twilio serves as the backbone for digital communications, providing tools for messaging, voice, and email to over 402,000 active customer accounts. Its platform allows developers to build complex communication workflows, ranging from simple SMS alerts to sophisticated user authentication systems. The company generates revenue through both usage-based fees and subscriptions, benefiting as its clients grow their digital engagement efforts.

During FY 2025, revenue grew by approximately 12% to nearly $5.1 billion. The company posted net income of $33.8 million during this period. The company has swung to profitability after years of losses.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the current debt-to-equity ratio was 0.14x, indicating ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. For the year, free cash flow was around $945 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 58% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, as SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

AppLovin faces significant legal risk following a class action lawsuit filed in May 2026 alleging illegal data tracking of users in the Netherlands. The company is also highly dependent on third-party platforms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), as changes to their privacy policies can hurt advertising performance. Furthermore, it operates in a crowded market against well-funded rivals such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE:U).

Twilio relies heavily on third-party network carriers and cloud infrastructure providers like Amazon.com to deliver its services. Disruptions or fee increases from these partners could hurt the company's net margin and operational reliability. Additionally, the company must navigate a complex regulatory environment for messaging and faces intense competition from various customer relationship management vendors.

Valuation comparison

AppLovin appears cheaper based on future earnings projections, while Twilio offers a significantly lower valuation relative to its total annual sales.

Metric AppLovin Twilio Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.9x 32.57x 37.6x P/S ratio 25.9x 5.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both AppLovin and Twilio are tech stocks, they offer vastly different business models.

AppLovin is mainly a marketing firm. It collects user data to create profiles that help advertisers better market to their target consumers. Twilio, meanwhile, offers tech-based voice and messaging apps based on a global network of connections the firm has established among telecoms and other tech companies.

AppLovin is an impressive business. It used to gather its consumer data by prolifically offering new free mobile games that were really data harvesting operations. Crackdowns on privacy by Apple and Google threatened to destroy AppLovin’s business, but it has pivoted well to using AI and other tech methods to continue finding ways to figure out how a marketer can best reach, say, a 22-year-old wrestling fan on social and mobile media. The fact that AppLovin’s revenue is projected to rise nearly 50% in fiscal 2026 is a testament to the power of their business.

Twilio, meanwhile, has a very defensible moat. Its ability to offer APIs and apps to connect with anyone in the world via voice or messaging is based on actual network interconnections that management has negotiated in nearly 200 countries. The company has agreements with some 4,800 cell network providers globally, meaning it is highly likely you can connect with a subscriber of even the most obscure cell phone provider anywhere in the globe. Sales are expected to rise 15% this year to about $5.82 billion, with net income sharply higher at $339 million.

AppLovin’s projected net income for 2026 dwarfs Twilio’s, however. AppLovin should post net income of $5.43 billion — nearly equal to all the revenue it pulled in during fiscal 2025.

Marketers will always want ways to better reach their target consumers, and AppLovin has proven it has the technical expertise to deliver. Twilio is a good business, but AppLovin’s sales and income growth are far ahead of Twilio’s, making it the stock to buy.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Twilio, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.