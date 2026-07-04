AppLovin vs. Palantir Technologies: Which High-Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AppLovin leverages a powerful machine learning engine to dominate the mobile advertising software market.

Palantir Technologies is rapidly expanding its commercial presence through its advanced artificial intelligence platform.

Which high-growth tech stock is the better addition to your portfolio for the coming year?

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

Is the high-speed growth of mobile advertising a better bet than the scaling of enterprise artificial intelligence? This comparison evaluates AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) to see which stock fits your portfolio.

AppLovin specializes in software for mobile app discovery and monetization, while Palantir provides high-end data analytics and intelligence platforms. Both companies are leveraging advanced machine learning to drive revenue, yet they serve very different markets and face unique regulatory and operational hurdles in the current year.

The case for AppLovin

AppLovin provides software solutions that help mobile app developers grow their businesses through automated advertising and user acquisition. The company relies heavily on major platforms like the Apple App Store, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. AppLovin operates in a competitive corner of the tech stocks landscape where speed and efficiency are paramount.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $5.5 billion, representing a significant 70% increase over the previous year. This rapid growth helped the company achieve net income of $3.3 billion, resulting in a strong net margin of 60.8%. These results were largely driven by the success of its advertising technology across the global mobile ecosystem.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.7x, which measures total debt against shareholder equity to show how a company funds its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets, stood at a healthy 3.3x. The company also generated free cash flow of $3.9 billion, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for the money spent on capital assets.

The case for Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies builds software platforms, for example Foundry and Gotham, that help large organizations integrate and analyze complex data for better decision-making. The company serves a diverse mix of government agencies and commercial enterprises, including a strategic partnership with Nvidia to provide sovereign artificial intelligence tools. While expanding its reach, the business maintains a deep reliance on cloud infrastructure provided by Amazon and Microsoft.

During FY 2025, Palantir reported revenue of $4.5 billion, marking a 56.2% jump from the prior year. This expansion translated into net income of $1.6 billion and a net margin of 36.3%. Growth has been particularly strong in the commercial sector as more businesses adopt its artificial intelligence platform to automate internal workflows.

The company's balance sheet as of December 2025 shows a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, indicating it has no debt relative to its equity. Its current ratio was 7.1x, which means the company has more than seven times the assets needed to cover its short-term debts. Palantir generated $2.1 billion in free cash flow, though stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 32% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense.

Risk profile comparison

AppLovin faces legal challenges, including a major class-action lawsuit filed in May 2026 alleging illegal user tracking in the Netherlands. The business also deals with shifting privacy policies from app stores such as Apple’s, which could limit its ability to target ads effectively. Furthermore, intense competition from Unity Software and a high reliance on its founding CEO present ongoing operational risks.

Palantir is navigating an investigation regarding potential federal securities law violations related to its NGC2 platform disclosures. The company also faces the risk of unpredictable government contract cycles and the technical challenge of preventing AI hallucinations in high-stakes environments. Additionally, any disruptions to service from its primary cloud providers could immediately impair the functionality of its core software platforms.

Valuation comparison

AppLovin appears significantly more affordable based on its revenue multiples, while Palantir carries a much higher premium than the broader market.

Metric AppLovin Palantir Technologies Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 35.1x 90.0x 35.7x P/S ratio 34.6x 67.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both AppLovin and Palantir have benefited from artificial inteliigence. The former uses AI to optimize the performance of ads on behalf of its customers, while the latter provides AI platforms to businesses and governments. This has helped them produce outsized sales growth that is forecasted to continue.

AppLovin estimates revenue in the second quarter will reach about $1.9 billion, up from the prior year’s $1.3 billion. Palantir forecasted Q2 sales of around $1.8 billion, nearly double 2025’s $1 billion. With both companies doing well, deciding which to invest in is a difficult choice.

AppLovin’s focus on digital advertising leaves it vulnerable to cycle downturns experienced by the ad industry from time to time. Palantir’s reliance on government income leaves it vulnerable to budget cuts, although it is building up a rapidly-growing commercial business.

Palantir’s stock nosedived in June to a 52-week low of $106.37 as its sky-high valuation led to investors cashing in. Despite the price drop, shares still sport an elevated valuation compared to AppLovin, as the comparison of P/S and forward P/E ratios above illustrates. Consequently, AppLovin’s superior valuation gives it the edge as the better stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.