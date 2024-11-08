AppLovin upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Daiwa

Daiwa upgraded AppLovin (APP) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $280, up from $80. The company reported strong Q3 results and management introduced a Q4 guide that also beat the Street, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has a positive impression of the results and the company’s bullish tone regarding its market position. It sees further upside potential in the shares.

