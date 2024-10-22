AppLovin Unusual Options Activity For October 22

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,800, and 8 were calls, valued at $553,897.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $157.5 to $195.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $157.5 to $195.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.55 $2.25 $2.55 $170.00 $101.9K 3.6K 27 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $6.2 $5.8 $5.98 $157.50 $100.3K 807 273 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $6.1 $5.8 $5.83 $157.50 $99.0K 807 504 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $157.50 $92.5K 807 747 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.9 $3.1 $4.0 $160.00 $52.0K 924 10

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin Trading volume stands at 177,628, with APP's price up by 1.46%, positioned at $161.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What The Experts Say On AppLovin

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $160.25.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $150. * An analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $181. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

