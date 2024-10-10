AppLovin Unusual Options Activity For October 10

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,468, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $254,945.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $160.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $44.7 $43.1 $44.19 $100.00 $66.2K 1.6K 101 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.75 $1.6 $1.6 $140.00 $45.4K 2.1K 1.2K APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $71.7 $70.7 $71.05 $85.00 $35.5K 44 5 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $7.2 $6.6 $6.7 $160.00 $33.5K 120 50 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $33.4 $32.6 $33.0 $125.00 $33.0K 591 10

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin With a volume of 2,104,096, the price of APP is up 0.67% at $144.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $144.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $150. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $155. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

