AppLovin Unusual Options Activity For May 20

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 13% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $129,470 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $501,266.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $130.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.3 $5.6 $110.00 $85.6K 243 276 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1.2 $1.1 $1.19 $85.00 $59.7K 708 838 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $27.9 $27.5 $27.73 $70.00 $55.4K 72 20 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.4 $47.3 $47.3 $130.00 $52.0K 50 0 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.4 $5.6 $110.00 $49.8K 243 565

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AppLovin With a volume of 3,082,534, the price of APP is up 1.67% at $83.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. What The Experts Say On AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $105. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $100. An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $93. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on AppLovin with a target price of $97. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

