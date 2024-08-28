AppLovin Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $400,724, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $194,010.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $115.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $10.8 $11.0 $85.00 $97.9K 269 89 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.0 $13.6 $13.6 $90.00 $81.6K 1.2K 75 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.6 $16.4 $16.4 $105.00 $78.7K 0 50 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.3 $45.8 $46.1 $50.00 $69.1K 374 15 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $92.50 $69.0K 1 46

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AppLovin Trading volume stands at 2,076,387, with APP's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $88.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Sell rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $66. An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $90. In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

