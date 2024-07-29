AppLovin Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $97.55, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 16.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.82.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AppLovin. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $97.00 $97.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $93.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $97.00 $85.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $100.00 $87.00 David Pang Stifel Raises Buy $98.00 $85.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $87.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $100.00 $73.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $93.00 $70.00 David Pang Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AppLovin's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AppLovin

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AppLovin's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

