News & Insights

Stocks
APP

AppLovin price target raised to $450 from $270 at Macquarie

December 06, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $450 from $270 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. AppLovin’s early foray into e-commerce advertising opens up an even larger potential market than its “highly successful” mobile gaming, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm estimates AppLovin’s e-commerce total addressable market at over $120B and believes the company can be successful. It raised the price target citing the company’s “robust financial profile and asymmetric e-commerce opportunity.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.