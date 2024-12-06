AppLovin price target raised to $450 from $270 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $450 from $270 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. AppLovin’s early foray into e-commerce advertising opens up an even larger potential market than its “highly successful” mobile gaming, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm estimates AppLovin’s e-commerce total addressable market at over $120B and believes the company can be successful. It raised the price target citing the company’s “robust financial profile and asymmetric e-commerce opportunity.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APP:
- AppLovin price target raised to $460 from $335 at Citi
- AppLovin Enhances Liquidity with Debt Restructuring Moves
- AppLovin price target raised to $435 from $250 at Stifel
- AppLovin price target raised to $432 from $291 at BTIG
- QQQ ETF Update, 12/4/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.