AppLovin price target raised to $435 from $250 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $435 from $250 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Software Platform business is benefiting from AXON 2.0, which provides a competitive advantage by uniquely leveraging data from AppLovin’s market-leading mediation platform to improve the accuracy of its predictive algorithms utilized by AppDiscovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel adds that it has greater confidence in AppLovin’s expansion into the e-commerce advertising market, while the company maintains cost discipline, which will collectively drive the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and enhance its free cash flow generation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.