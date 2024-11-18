AppLovin price target raised to $335 from $185 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $335 from $185 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After AppLovin delivered “robust” Q3 results that accelerated on a two-year stacked basis, the firm is rolling its valuation forward from 2025 to 2026, raising its free cash flow multiple and raising its free cash flow per share estimate in 2026 to $9.13 from $7.41due primarily to higher ad revenue expectations.

