News & Insights

Stocks
APP

AppLovin price target raised to $270 from $150 at Macquarie

November 07, 2024 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $270 from $150 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company’s beat and raise Q3 report. The firm, which raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $2.6B from $2.4B and its 2025 estimate to $3.2B from $2.9B, notes that it shifted its valuation method to “straight EV/EBITDA, given the predominance of the Software Platform now.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.