AppLovin price target raised to $200 from $160 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $200 from $160 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a Q4 beat and guided Q4 ahead of the Street, with the e-commerce pilot exceeding management expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

