AppLovin price target raised to $185 from $155 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $185 from $155 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is updating its share repurchase assumption to reflect AppLovin’s prevailing share price and raising its target multiple from 25-times 2025 free cash flow to 30-times free cash flow to better align with the company’s digital advertising peers.
