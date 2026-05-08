AppLovin Pops After Earnings With Growth Catalysts in Sight

Advertising technology stock AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) has really made a name for itself over the past several years. Shares rose by more than 250% in 2023, more than 700% in 2024, and more than 100% in 2025. However, shares have run into some trouble more recently, down around 30% from their 52-week high reached in December 2025.

The stock got caught up in the general software sell-off this year. Reports surrounding an SEC probe have also been an overhang on shares.

Still, when push comes to shove, AppLovin has very consistently shown the strength of its business. Shares have risen after nine out of its last 10 earnings reports, with an average post-earnings gain of around 13%.

This impressive track record extends to AppLovin’s latest report, with shares up more than 6%. With the stock still down significantly, the outlook for AppLovin remains solid.

AppLovin Exceeds Top-Line, Bottom-Line, and Guidance Estimates

In Q1 2026, AppLovin posted meaningful beats on its top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at $1.84 billion, rising by 59% year over year (YOY) and eclipsing expectations of $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose by 70% YOY to $3.56 from $2.13.

This differs from the firm’s reported EPS increase of 113%, which moved to $3.56 from $1.67. The EPS from continuing operations is a more useful metric. It accounts for the 43-cent headwind the firm faced a year ago due to selling its gaming business, making the growth rate lower. Nonetheless, the 70% increase was highly impressive.

The company saw operating margins improve once again. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin hit 85%. This was a significant increase over 81% a year ago and 84% a quarter ago, showing that AppLovin continues to grow sales faster than operating costs.

Notably, free cash flow (FCF) rose 50% YOY, but FCF margin declined moderately versus Q4 2025 from 73% to 70%. Despite this, AppLovin’s ability to efficiently generate cash is outright exceptional. Looking at all tech stocks in the S&P 500, its FCF margin is among the highest. For perspective, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), another highly profitable software company, posted an adjusted FCF margin of 57% in its latest quarter.

Next quarter, AppLovin projects midpoint sales of $1.93 billion, or growth of 53.5% YOY. This exceeded estimates of $1.89 billion. It also sees adjusted EBITDA margin holding relatively steady between 84% and 85%.

AppLovin Readies Self-Service Rollout as Consumer Push Progresses

AppLovin has built its business off helping mobile gaming companies get more users and make more money. However, the company and analysts have made much of its push into the e-commerce vertical (now renamed to consumer). This is an emerging source of advertising demand for the company that is still ramping up. However, the firm provided encouraging commentary on the consumer side.

First off, AppLovin said that its consumer vertical is now growing faster than the gaming vertical. It also said that consumer advertiser spending was 25% higher in March than in January, demonstrating accelerating demand throughout the quarter.

Furthermore, spending hit a record in April and was higher than in any month in Q4. This is key, as industry-wide consumer advertiser spending tends to peak in Q4, aligning with the holiday season. Thus, the ramp of AppLovin’s consumer push was so strong that it overcame this seasonal dynamic that characterizes the industry.

Additionally, AppLovin will fully open up its self-service capabilities in June. Over the past 14 years, not just anyone could advertise using AppLovin. Companies often needed referrals and had to undergo an assisted onboarding process.

In essence, this gated the company’s growth. At some point in June, advertisers will be able to join the platform much more easily, potentially adding a significant growth tailwind. This move is necessary to support AppLovin’s consumer push, as this space has many more companies than the gaming vertical. It will be important to see how the self-service rollout progresses over the coming quarters. However, the early signs of the firm’s consumer push look strong.

AppLovin: A High-Growth Name That Looks Reasonably Valued

Currently, AppLovin trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) near 40x, over 40% below its average of 69x since the start of 2024. Its forward P/E ratio sits near 28x, more than 10% below its average of 33x during the same period. Clearly, these key valuation metrics remain meaningfully below recent levels.

Analysts also continue to be optimistic. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $664 implies more than 40% upside in shares. The average of targets updated after the company’s report is moderately lower, near $638. implying upside of about 25%. Given AppLovin’s strong growth and profitability, and the potential of the company’s consumer push, the outlook for shares is attractive. Still, the SEC probe is a real risk and could put pressure on shares should a material finding emerge.

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