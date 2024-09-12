AppLovin Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 76 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $324,367, and 70 were calls, valued at $8,088,405.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $135.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.1 $14.0 $14.1 $110.00 $616.2K 1.3K 503 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.8 $16.0 $16.0 $105.00 $480.0K 2 300 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.6 $15.2 $15.2 $100.00 $478.8K 2.9K 889 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $71.9 $69.3 $69.75 $35.00 $306.9K 0 44 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $130.00 $275.0K 1.1K 2.2K

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,044,149, the price of APP is up 8.08% at $105.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $120. An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Sell rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $66. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $108.

