US Markets
APP

AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software in $17.5 bln deal

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Digital marketing company AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy gaming firm Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal.

Adds details on deal, share move

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Digital marketing company AppLovin Corp APP.O on Tuesday made an offer to buy gaming firm Unity Software Inc U.N in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal.

The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. AppLovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said, which represents a premium of 18% to Unity's Monday closing price.

Under the proposed deal, Unity will own 55% of the combined company's outstanding shares, representing about 49% of the voting rights.

Shares of Unity rose 7%, while those of AppLovin fell 14% before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APP U

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular