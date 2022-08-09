AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software in $17.5 bln deal

Adds details on deal, share move

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Digital marketing company AppLovin Corp APP.O on Tuesday made an offer to buy gaming firm Unity Software Inc U.N in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal.

The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. AppLovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said, which represents a premium of 18% to Unity's Monday closing price.

Under the proposed deal, Unity will own 55% of the combined company's outstanding shares, representing about 49% of the voting rights.

Shares of Unity rose 7%, while those of AppLovin fell 14% before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.