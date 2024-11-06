AppLovin jumps 30% to $219 after Q3 earnings beat, above-consensus guidance

16:25 EST AppLovin (APP) jumps 30% to $219 after Q3 earnings beat, above-consensus guidance
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APP:
- AppLovin reports Q3 EPS $1.25, consensus 92c
- AppLovin sees Q4 revenue $1.24B-$1.26B, consensus $1.18B
- Applovin options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Faces High Expectations This Earnings Season
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.