AppLovin jumps 30% to $219 after Q3 earnings beat, above-consensus guidance

16:25 EST AppLovin (APP) jumps 30% to $219 after Q3 earnings beat, above-consensus guidance

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.