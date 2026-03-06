AppLovin Gains 25% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Shares of AppLovin Corporation APP have been volatile lately, falling 26.5% over the past three months but rebounding with a 25% gain in the past month. This recent uptick suggests the stock may be regaining momentum after a period of weakness over the last six months.

To better understand whether the investment thesis remains intact, it is worth taking a closer look at APP’s technology capabilities, its financial execution and the trajectory of its long-term growth.

APP’s Axon-Led Scalability is Driving Structural Growth

At the heart of AppLovin’s scalability lies its Axon engine, a machine-learning system designed to optimize ad placement, pricing, and performance in real time. Unlike traditional ad-tech models that rely heavily on manual optimization and sales intuition, Axon automates decision-making at a massive scale. This allows advertisers to deploy campaigns faster, test formats more efficiently, and scale budgets with higher confidence in measurable returns.

The expansion of AppLovin’s self-service platform further strengthens this advantage. By lowering friction in campaign execution, the company is increasing wallet share from existing customers while attracting new advertisers that prioritize performance transparency. This operational ease is translating directly into higher incremental revenues, a key indicator of operating leverage.

Crucially, Axon’s capabilities are no longer limited to mobile gaming. The same performance-driven infrastructure is gaining traction in e-commerce advertising, significantly expanding AppLovin’s total addressable market. As non-gaming advertisers adopt the platform, revenue diversification improves without compromising margin stability.

Management’s outlook underscores this structural strength. Confidence in sustaining high double-digit growth alongside consistently strong EBITDA margins suggests Axon can scale efficiently. AppLovin’s growth, therefore, is increasingly anchored in platform economics rather than cyclical ad demand.

From Gaming Exposure to AI Infrastructure

AppLovin’s transformation marks one of the more decisive strategic pivots in the technology sector. Once tethered to the volatile cycles of mobile gaming, growth became constrained by factors outside the company’s control. That ceiling was removed when CEO Adam Foroughi dismantled the legacy model, culminating in the June 2025 divestiture of the Apps segment to Tripledot Studios. This move signaled a clean break from AppLovin’s former identity as a gaming-dependent business.

Today, AppLovin operates as a pure AI-driven advertising infrastructure company. Its MAX mediation platform coordinates enormous volumes of in-app inventory, while Axon determines, in real time, where each ad should be served for maximum yield. This system replaces human-driven decision-making with algorithmic precision, redefining how performance advertising operates at scale.

The shift to a self-serve, AI-native model expands AppLovin’s reach and improves durability. Without reliance on owned gaming assets, the business now thrives on data intelligence rather than player engagement. While the risks are higher and execution must remain flawless, the reward is a structurally stronger platform. AppLovin is no longer adapting to the market, it’s shaping the rules others must follow.

APP’s Explosive Financial Momentum

AppLovin’s financial performance has matched its technological breakthroughs. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues increased 66% year over year, reflecting strong market demand. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 82% year over year, showcasing improved operational efficiency. Net income skyrocketed 84% from the prior year, demonstrating APP’s ability to translate revenue growth into significant profitability. For full-year 2025, revenues climbed 70% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA surged 87%, underscoring AppLovin’s ability to seize market opportunities while maintaining efficiency.

Analyst Projections Signal Continued Growth Ahead

Analyst expectations reflect continued optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.36 per share, indicating a 101% increase from the year-ago period. Revenues for the same quarter are expected to reach $1.8 billion, indicating 19% year-over-year growth. Full-year 2026 earnings are projected to increase 55%, with 2027 earnings expected to rise an additional 31%. Revenues are expected to increase 38% in 2026 and 29.5% in 2027. These projections underscore confidence in the company’s monetization engine and its ability to deliver strong earnings amid digital ad market expansion.

How AppLovin Compares With Key U.S. Peers

TheTrade Desk TTD operates a demand-side platform focused on programmatic advertising, with strength in data-driven targeting. While The Trade Desk benefits from premium brand exposure, its margin profile is more sensitive to advertising cycles than AppLovin. The Trade Desk emphasizes reach and transparency, whereas AppLovin emphasizes performance. As a result, The Trade Desk competes more on scale than efficiency.

Unity Software U also intersects with advertising through its real-time 3D and monetization tools. However, Unity Software’s ad business is closely tied to developer ecosystems and remains more volatile. Unlike AppLovin, Unity Software is still balancing growth with profitability, making AppLovin’s margin stability a key differentiator among these peers.

APP Looks Overvalued

The stock carries a forward P/E ratio of 30.9, far above the industry’s 23.13, signaling a steep premium on expected earnings. Its forward P/S ratio of 20.33 towers over the industry’s 2.6, suggesting that revenue expectations may be overly optimistic. When a stock trades at such elevated multiples, any slowdown in growth or softer guidance can trigger sharp valuation compression. As a result, APP’s share price may still fall as the market reassesses these aggressive expectations.

Hold APP for Now

Despite its strong rebound, shares of AppLovin appear richly valued following the recent rally. Elevated market expectations and the stock’s sharp near-term surge leave limited room for additional upside, increasing the risk of a valuation-driven pullback if growth momentum moderates or market sentiment softens.

That said, the company’s Axon-powered advertising infrastructure and expanding presence beyond gaming continue to support a compelling long-term growth narrative. Investors who already own the stock may consider holding their positions while closely monitoring execution and demand trends. New investors may prefer to adopt a wait-and-see approach and look for a more attractive entry point after potential volatility.

APP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

