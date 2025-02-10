APPLOVIN Earnings Preview: Recent $APP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

APPLOVIN ($APP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,277,059,685 and earnings of $1.25 per share.

APPLOVIN Insider Trading Activity

APPLOVIN insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 401 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 401 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 68 sales selling 1,149,574 shares for an estimated $329,528,271 .

. HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 890,000 shares for an estimated $224,968,077 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 102 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $72,044,014 .

. KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 264,365 shares for an estimated $45,789,960 .

. EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 259,530 shares for an estimated $29,820,490 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 173,104 shares for an estimated $25,873,581 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 81,716 shares for an estimated $11,846,615 .

. MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,312,265.

APPLOVIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 479 institutional investors add shares of APPLOVIN stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLOVIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/11.

