AppLovin Declines 37% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

AppLovin Corporation APP has emerged as one of the most compelling players in the digital advertising space, driven by its powerful algorithmic marketplace, strong profitability profile and expanding presence in e-commerce advertising.

However, despite these strengths, the stock's risk-reward setup appears balanced, as execution momentum is countered by valuation concerns, as evidenced by its 37% decline over the past three months.

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Marketplace Leadership Drives Structural Advantage

AppLovin’s integrated marketplace continues to demonstrate meaningful structural strengths. The combination of MAX’s real-time bidding infrastructure and Axon 2.0 model enhancements is driving higher bid density and improved ad matching, translating into strong operating momentum. This has been evident through the fourth quarter of 2025, with management signaling confidence in continued sequential growth into early 2026 despite typical seasonal softness.

A key long-term lever remains the company’s ability to improve conversion rates from historical low single-digit levels toward a higher steady-state range. This potential is supported by increasing advertiser diversity beyond gaming and ongoing model refinement. As more bidders enter the ecosystem, AppLovin benefits from expanding demand and favorable take-rate dynamics, positioning the platform for sustained monetization gains and share expansion over time.

Profitability Remains a Core Differentiator

One of AppLovin’s most compelling attributes is its exceptional profitability. The company has demonstrated best-in-class margins, with adjusted EBITDA reaching approximately 84% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This level of profitability highlights the scalability of its platform and the strength of its operating leverage.

Strong free cash flow generation further reinforces the company’s financial profile, providing flexibility to reinvest in technology while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. Management’s guidance for continued margin stability into 2026 reflects confidence in the durability of the model, even as the business expands beyond its traditional gaming base. This earnings power enables ongoing investment in AI-driven optimization and supports consistent shareholder returns, underpinning long-term value creation.

E-Commerce Expansion Offers Incremental Growth

The company’s push into web and e-commerce advertising represents a significant growth opportunity. While still in the early stages, the development of self-serve Axon Ads is expected to broaden access and accelerate advertiser onboarding. The transition toward general availability in the first half of 2026 could mark a meaningful inflection point, enabling greater participation from non-gaming advertisers.

In parallel, advancements in generative creative tools, including interactive page generation and upcoming video ad capabilities, are expected to enhance campaign effectiveness and improve conversion outcomes. Early traction in prospecting campaigns suggests that AppLovin is successfully expanding its reach to new customer segments, which could support long-term diversification and revenue growth.

Capital Returns Strengthen Shareholder Appeal

AppLovin’s strong cash generation also supports a disciplined approach to capital returns. With a solid liquidity position and ongoing share repurchase activity, the company has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining flexibility for strategic investments.

The ability to balance reinvestment in growth initiatives with consistent capital returns provides an added layer of stability, particularly in a dynamic and competitive industry. This financial strength positions the company well to navigate market fluctuations while continuing to execute on its long-term strategy.

Early-Stage E-Commerce Limits Near-Term Visibility

Despite promising growth avenues, AppLovin’s e-commerce expansion remains in its early stages and faces operational constraints. The current referral-only access model and onboarding conversion rates suggest that scaling may take time, particularly as the company refines creative tools and streamlines the onboarding process.

Seasonality and gradual rollout timelines may result in uneven contributions from non-gaming segments in the near term, potentially delaying the pace of diversification. Until self-serve capabilities are fully deployed and adoption accelerates, growth from this segment may remain less predictable.

APP Looks Overvalued

The stock carries a forward P/E ratio of 22.69, above the industry’s 21.26. Its forward P/S ratio of 15.13 towers over the industry’s 2.43, suggesting that revenue expectations may be overly optimistic. When a stock trades at such elevated multiples, any slowdown in growth or softer guidance can trigger sharp valuation compression. As a result, APP’s share price may still fall as the market reassesses these aggressive expectations.

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How AppLovin Compares With Key U.S. Peers

The Trade Desk TTD operates a demand-side platform focused on programmatic advertising, with a strong focus on data-driven targeting. While The Trade Desk benefits from premium brand exposure, its margin profile is more sensitive to advertising cycles than AppLovin. The Trade Desk emphasizes reach and transparency, whereas AppLovin emphasizes performance. As a result, TTD competes more on scale than efficiency.

Unity Software U also intersects with advertising through its real-time 3D and monetization tools. However, Unity Software’s ad business is closely tied to developer ecosystems and remains more volatile. Unlike AppLovin, Unity Software is still balancing growth with profitability, making AppLovin’s margin stability a key differentiator among these peers.

Hold Rating Reflects Balanced Risk-Reward

Taken together, AppLovin Corporation presents a compelling combination of strong execution, high profitability and meaningful long-term growth opportunities. However, the early-stage nature of its e-commerce initiatives and elevated valuation contribute to a balanced investment case.

With the company carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a cautious stance appears appropriate as investors weigh the company’s structural strengths against near-term uncertainties. Existing shareholders may benefit from staying invested to capture long-term upside, while new investors could consider waiting for greater clarity or more attractive entry points. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.