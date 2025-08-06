AppLovin Corporation Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - AppLovin Corporation (APP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $771.86 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $300.98 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 77.1% to $1.259 billion from $711.02 million last year.

AppLovin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $771.86 Mln. vs. $300.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.259 Bln vs. $711.02 Mln last year.

