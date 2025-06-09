AppLovin Corporation (APP) Opinions on Recent Financial Growth and AI Innovations

Recent discussions on X about AppLovin Corporation (APP) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest performance metrics and strategic moves. Many users have highlighted the impressive growth in software revenue, with some noting a staggering increase over the past few years, positioning AppLovin as a leader in mobile app advertising. The excitement is tempered by concerns from others who question the sustainability of its rapid market cap expansion, sparking intense debates over its long-term prospects.

Additionally, posts on X have focused on AppLovin’s advancements in AI-driven advertising solutions, with several users pointing to recent quarterly results showing significant revenue and net income growth as evidence of its innovative edge. There’s also chatter about the potential impact of new self-service platform capabilities, which could accelerate customer onboarding and drive further upside. These conversations reflect a dynamic mix of optimism and scrutiny surrounding the company’s trajectory in a competitive tech landscape.

AppLovin Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 04/14.

on 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 04/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

AppLovin Corporation Insider Trading Activity

AppLovin Corporation insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 547 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 547 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 1,690,000 shares for an estimated $603,829,369 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 192 sales selling 430,000 shares for an estimated $157,508,981 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 136 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $49,105,153 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 29,155 shares for an estimated $9,875,376 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,237,396 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $4,108,994 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,070 shares for an estimated $1,663,702.

AppLovin Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of AppLovin Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AppLovin Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

AppLovin Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $487.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $436.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

